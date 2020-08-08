Verratti included in PSG squad despite continued doubts over availability

Marco Verratti was named in Paris Saint-Germain’s squad to prepare for the Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta despite ongoing concerns over his fitness.

The Italy international injured his calf in training and was missing for a 1-0 friendly win over Sochaux on Wednesday.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel admitted he was concerned about a “big injury” and it was later suggested Verratti would definitely miss next Wednesday’s last-eight clash in Lisbon.

Fresh reports suggest Verratti may not be able to play any part in the remainder of the competition, even if PSG progress past the Serie A side.

Kylian Mbappe was also included on the list as the squad headed to Faro, despite the striker sustaining a serious ankle sprain in the Coupe de France final win over Saint-Etienne last month.

Tuchel said in midweek he was unsure if Mbappe would be able to make the bench for the Atalanta game.

“For Mbappe, I have no idea,” Tuchel told beIN SPORTS on Wednesday.

“He works hard, but he’s short, super short. We will see on Saturday with the doctor whether it is possible that he is on the bench against Atalanta.”

