Veteran Actor ‘Chief Kanran’ Needs Help, Says He’s Homeless

Chief Kanran | Image: YouTube/Screenshot

Veteran Yoruba actor Olusegun Akinremi, popularly known as, “Chief Kanran” is seeking financial assistance following the loss of his house and properties.

Kanran, in an interview with a radio talk show host, Kola Olootu of Lagelu FM 96.7, Ibadan, revealed that he is homeless after he lost his house and film equipment in a fire incident. In the interview which was conducted in Yoruba, he said:

“About seven years ago, things turned out really bad for me. I am not sick but what befall me is much more than illness.”

Kanran narrated how his house was razed by fire and his wife at that time died of breast cancer. He added that following the loss of his house, the equipment in his office also got burnt. And that his cars, four in number, went with the disaster, some got knocked and he had to sell one so as to feed.

And when he could no longer afford to pay house rent, he had to move into the church.

“At the moment, for over a year and half, I have been sleeping in the church,” he said amid tears.

Kanran appealed for assistance to get a house and equipment to work with.

Kanran started acting from childhood at a time when plays were staged during Easter and Christmas. He later enrolled at the Centre for Cultural Studies (now Creative Arts Department), University of Lagos, in (1974/75) after which he earned a diploma in directing, acting and film production at the Obafemi Awo OAU.

Watch the full interview below:

