VIDEO: 90-Year-Old Woman Survives Lagos Helicopter Crash, Shares Experience

Earlier today, a helicopter crash occurred in the Opebi area of Lagos, killing two people and one seriously injured.

A 90-year-old woman, Adepeju Johnson, who survived the crash has shared her experience, she said she was reading her bible when the incident occurred.

Mrs Johnson was in her residence when she heard the noise from the helicopter blades, wondering what it was, she first thought it was about to rain, only to see thick black smoke and loud noise between her building and that of her daughter-in-law.

“This one landed where it was least expected. Unfortunately, the helicopter was between my house and my daughter-in-law’s house.

“There was a big sound I’ve never heard in my life, there was thick smoke, but there was no fire. All I have to do is to thank God because it did not crash on the roof,” she stressed.

Below is her testimony:

Similarly, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Osanyintolu, confirmed that the crash happened on Friday afternoon when a distress call was made.

The LASEMA boss noted that with the quick response by the emergency team, one person was rescued.

“At about 12noon, we received a distress call in our command and control centre that there was a helicopter mishap and immediately we activated the Lagos state emergency response team.

“We were able to rescue one person alive and he has been transferred to the Lagos state teaching hospital where he is receiving adequate treatment, but it is pertinent to note that we recovered two bodies and they have been deposited at the mortuary.

“Based on the investigation carried out, it was due to the impact that led to their mortalities.”

Dr Osanyintolu stressed that people on the ground were not affected by the crash.

Video Credit: Vanguard

