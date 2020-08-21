Daily News

Video: Bayelsa Governorship election tribunal and Gov Diri’s nullification

The Bayelsa state gubernatorial petition Tribunal, on Monday, nullified the election of governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa state.

The election was nullified based on a petition by the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP), which said it was unlawfully excluded from participating in the election in 2019.

However, the party demanded an order for fresh election on the grounds that its name and logo were excluded from the ballot papers used for the election

