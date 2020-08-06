VIDEO: Edo House Of Assembly Roof Dismantled, Iconic Mace Removed

On Thursday, some men dismantled the roof of the Edo State House of Assembly and removed the mace.

In a video shared by Channels Television, the men were seen removing the iconic legislative mace from the top of the building while trucks offloaded gravels at the entrance of the Edo House of Assembly while the suspected vandals trooped into the building.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that some policemen had barricaded the Edo House of Assembly complex barely 24 hours after the Deputy Speaker, Yekini Idiaye, was impeached by lawmakers.

The security operatives earlier stationed at the Assembly complex were not sighted in the video shared by Channels Television.

PUNCH reports that Governor Obaseki may have ordered an “immediate renovation” of the state House of Assembly.

Shortly after Obaseki and the Speaker, Frank Okiye addressed PDP supporters at the complex, it was learnt that the governor ordered the heaping of sand at the front of the Edo State House of Assembly complex and artisans at about 3 pm on Thursday, were seen removing the roof.

On why the Deputy Speaker was impeached, the speaker said:

“We have it on good authority, the dubious plans by the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, and the stakeholders of APC in Edo State to import a fake maze to take over the Edo State House of Assembly working in cohort with the former deputy speaker who recently declared his support for the governorship candidate of APC to congregate in a separate location to illegally and violently take over the Edo State House of Assembly as brought to our notice.

“And so, we call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and the presidency to urgently call this governor and others working with him to execute this illegal plan to desist and allow the laws of the state to guide them.

“The state polity is already heated up by the political tension from the various electioneering campaign. Their planned action is likened to lightening a match in an already tensed political environment which conflagration is capable of causing a crisis in the state and may scale beyond imagination.

“We call on Edo State people, whose mandate and interest the state legislature holds and protect, to rise against this attack and plot to subvert their will and subjugate them using external forces.

“We urge lovers of democracy across the world and institutions that uphold democracy and value, as well as pro-democracy groups to denounce this planned illegality that seems to distract a duly constituted authority.

“We recognize the constitutional rights of the three members of the Assembly to support the candidate of their choice but that should not distract them from coming to work to carry out the job for which they were elected and become an agent of mutiny against their own primary constituencies.

“We are as always committed to protecting the democratic rights of our people as the legislature remains the sacred institution in the democratisation process signed by my honourable self on behalf of the Edo State House of Assembly.”

Meanwhile, the gubernatorial elections in the state which is scheduled for September 19, has Governor Obaseki (PDP) and Pastor Ize-Iyamu (APC) as top contenders.

