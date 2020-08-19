VIDEO: El-Rufai preaches citizenship, common humanity, in meeting with CAN

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has called for peace over the string of attacks that have been recorded in the southern flank of the state.

The governor also said while “we are saddened by the loss of lives, we remain committed to (end) the legacy of violence that has blighted the state for 40 years.”

The governor made these calls at a meeting with the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the Government House on Tuesday.