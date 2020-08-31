VIDEO: Former Minister, Fani-Kayode Kneels Down For Prayers To Become President Of Nigeria

On Sunday, the Lagos State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) told Femi Fani-Kayode that provided he remained humble, he would rule Nigeria someday.

Recall that Fani-Kayode made waves this week after he insulted a journalist during an organized press conference using the word ‘stupid‘.

The CAN Chairman prayed for Fani-Kayode on Sunday, 29th August 2020, at the occasion of Bishop Isaac Idahosa’s celebration of 31 years in ministry, in Lagos.

Fani-Kayode was captured as he went on his knees to claim the pronouncement of the CAN Chairman.

The other Ministers present then joined hands to pray for the former minister.

Fani-Kayode and the ‘Stupid’ Saga

Fani-Kayode who began a tour of some states, especially those controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) states in July, visited Cross River last week.

At a press conference in Calabar, Cross River capital, Charles had asked Fani-Kayode if anyone was bankrolling his trip.

But the former minister, who felt offended by the question, described him as “very stupid”.

“I could see from your face before you got here, how stupid you are. Don’t ever talk to me like that. Who do you think you’re talking to. Bankroll who? You think I am one of those ones you… from who, when, how? You have a small mind, a very small mind,” he had said.

His comments had generated a backlash, with at least two chapters of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) boycotting his activities.

Fani-Kayode had initially refused to apologize to Charles, saying his apology was for his “friends in the media”.

But speaking at a press conference at government house, Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom, on Friday, Fani-Kayode said he disappointed himself and everyone.

“I’m deeply sorry for the manner I reacted to the said reporter. I was too hard on him. The question was mischievous, but I fell for it,” he said.

“I should have been smarter than that. I am using this opportunity to reach out to him, and I hope he will be kind enough to forgive me. I disappointed myself, my family and friends, my colleagues and even my bosses, those who hold me in high esteem.

“I have regrets, it was not my finest day. No leader or public figure should ever react like that. I disappointed myself. I deeply regret it and I believe it will never happen again.”

More photos from the prayer session

