VIDEO: House Help Caught Poisoning Employers Drinking Water Confesses

Recently, a house help who tried to poison her employer’s drinking water was caught.

The employer recorded herself interrogating her maid and shared the video online which has since gone viral.

In the video, the maid was seen holding a bottle containing the insecticide, Sniper, after she allegedly poured some of the content in the employer’s drinking water.

The employer alleged that her maid took her keys from where she usually hides it, opened her room door and had access to her drinking water.

The exact location where the incident happened has not been pinpointed, however, while some Nigerians are in support of what the employer did, others are of the opinion that she must have been maltreating her maid for her to have nursed the thought of poisoning her.

See some reactions from social media:

“Hmm, no matter how you treat them, they will still bring out their true colour….me I don I write house assistant either family or friends out of my way,, I will do the 1, I can do and leave the rest for some other days,” @lydiaolayinka wrote.

“There was a video I watched of a maid who was caught in Zambia, urinating in a pot and using it to make tea for bosses, another in Zimbabwe would press her menses pad on a cup and mix with drinks for her boss. It’s better to walk out than stay and perpetuate evil if one doesn’t like his or her employers. I fear maids pass,” said @mariemwela.

“A similar thing happened at Suncity Abuja a few years ago. Unfortunately, she killed the lady’s only child,” @theo.r.a.c.l.e wrote.

