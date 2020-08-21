VIDEO: How Four Teenagers Kidnapped Neighbour’s 6-Year-Old Son, Demanded N1 Million Ransom

Three youths below the age of 20 were recently paraded at the Bauchi State Police Command for conniving and planning the kidnap of a six-year-old boy, Abubakar Mohammed.

The suspects then proceeded to demand the sum of One million Naira (N1,000,000) from the father of the boy, Mohammed Dan-Azumi.

Speaking with newsmen in Hausa, one of the suspects, identified as Isa, a Civil Law student, revealed that they planned to call the toddler from his house and take him to the house of one of them (third in the picture) located across a river in the vicinity.

He said,

“When Abdulgafar told me about the plan I accepted immediately. The boy was kidnapped, and offered to keep him in my house. I lied to my parents that the boy’s mother was seriously sick after an accident and was hospitalised.

“I learnt tailoring and even had a shop built due to the COVID 19 pandemic, things were tight and I was looking for money to start my business. I told my father but he said he had no money,” he said.

The 200 Level Civil Law student said that a day after, his mother became suspicious and demanded to visit the boy’s mother in the hospital.

However, Isa and his friends bought time as they contacted the victim’s father.

Isa said Adulgafar, after hatching the plan, also involved Usman Muhammad, a 16-year-old student of FOMWAN Secondary school, Bauchi.

“I invited the boy Abubakar Mohammed whom I know very well to accompany me to but doughnuts nearby and we took him to Usman’s house and hid him there,” the Senior Secondary 2 student said.

Abdulgafar, who masterminded said when he told his friends, including Ahmed Usman, a 15-year-old SS two student of Special School Toro, they all agreed

“Later I regretted my action and wanted to withdraw but I could not summon the courage to tell my parents or anyone,” he said.

Another suspect said they planned the failed kidnap to be able to raise money to fund their businesses, adding that they were faced with hardship caused by the ongoing pandemic and closure of schools in the country.

The father of the victim said that his son, Abubakar, was picked up from the front of their home at about 8:00, after the Muslim prayer. He added that at about 8:10 pm when Abubakar wasn’t seen, a search was launched till about 10:00 pm.

The State Commissioner of Police, Lawal Tanko, further explained that the victims were being paraded for kidnapping. He expressed worry at the age of the suspects, adding that they are only 16, 17 and 18 years.

The Commission who has always expressed zero tolerance for cultists, rapists and kidnappers said this development called for concern as the suspects perpetrated the act in their vicinity.

Other victims paraded were alleged cultists and rapists.

Below is a video of their parade

