VIDEO: Long distance relationship and single ladies

By Damilola Ogunsakin

Every type of relationship have it’s up and down, and this does not exclude Long distance relationship (LDR). Oxford dictionary defines LDR as a romantic relationship between two people who live far apart and so are unable to meet on a frequent basis.

“Long Distance Relationships can be passionate, sweet, loving and makes the heart grow fonder, but in most cases, it leads to heartbreak. Some of the reasons LDR don’t work out are Lack of physical attraction, jealousy, communication and trust issues.”

Vanguard News