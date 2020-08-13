[video]-ndokwa-protest:-police-deploy-men-to-disperse-protesters,-remove-barricades

By Emma Amaize

COMMISSIONER of Police, Delta State, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed this morning that he had deployed policemen to disperse protesters and remove the barricade they placed on the Kwale-Asaba expressway.

Commissioner Inuwa, who spoke on phone with Vanguard, however, said the people had the rights to express their grievances and protest alleged marginalisation.

“Yes, I have sent directives to the appropriate officers in the area to deploy men to clear the road and it has to be implemented.

“But I am not preventing anybody from expressing his grievances, we are in a democratic society, but they cannot, in so doing, trample upon the rights of other people,” he asserted.

