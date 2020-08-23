VIDEO: Newly Recruited Soldiers Threaten To Deal With Civilians Who Cross Their Paths

A video has emerged online with newly recruited soldiers threatening to deal with civilians.

The video which has since gone viral was reportedly recorded by one of the soldiers where they were heard saying civilians would be dealt with severely.

One of them said, “Civilians are all bastards. The worst thing on earth is to be a civilian.”

“I will flog them, I will flog them,” another said while referring to civilians.

The last speaker in the video was heard saying, “They are very useless and hopeless. If I catch them, body go tell them. Tell them make them no cross my lane o. I dem try am, na swegbegbe.”

Nigerians have reacted to the video by tagging the Nigerian Army.

While some people have come to the defence of the new recruits, others say they were just joking.

Video Credit: Vanguard

