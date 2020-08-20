VIDEO: Obama Blasts Trump’s Leadership Style, Likens It To ‘Reality Show’ Presidency

The former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has slammed Donald Trump’s style of leadership.

Mr Obama, speaking at the 2020 Democratic convention likened Trump’s presidency to “one more reality show”.

According to the former US president, his Republican successor “hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t”.

The Democratic convention which is to last for a fourth-night has had several speakers.

On the third night of the Democratic conference, Kamala Harris accepted the vice-presidential nomination.

Democratic Presidential nominee, Joe Biden will deliver a speech on Thursday, the grand finale of the convention.

The Biden-Harris ticket will challenge President Trump and his Vice-President, Mike Pence, for the White House in the election set for November 3.

The DNC 2020 held virtually with speakers presenting live speeches, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday night, Mr Obama who spoke live from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia lashed out at President Trump.

The former President said:

“He has shown no interest in putting in the work. No interest in finding common ground.

“No interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends.

“No interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.”

Obama described Trump’s Presidency as “our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before”.

He lamented “the circus of it all, the meanness and the lies and the conspiracy theories”.

Speaking to American voters, Obama said, “Do not let them take away your power.

“Do not let them take away your democracy.”

He urged Obama Americans to vote his Vice President, Joe Biden.

According to the Associated Press news agency, sources close to Mr Obama say he fully supports Mr Biden but is concerned about engagement among younger voters and especially voters of colour.

Recall that on Monday night, at the Democratic convention, Michelle Obama attacked her husband’s successor, painting him as incompetent and “clearly in over his head”.

Her speech struck many Americans because both serving and former US first ladies tend to carefully steer clear of the political fray.

Trump, however, during a White House news conference on Wednesday, responded to Michelle Obama’s remarks when asked.

Trump said:

“I see the horror that he’s left us and the stupidity of the transactions he made.

“Look at how bad he was, how ineffective a president he was, he was so ineffective, so terrible.

“Now President Obama did not do a good job, and the reason I’m here is because of President Obama and Joe Biden.”

“They did such a bad job that I stand before you as president.”

Trump subsequently tweeted: “Welcome, Barack and Crooked Hillary. See you on the field of battle!”

During the Republican convention set to take place at White House lawn next week, Trump is expected to accept his re-nomination as the Republican candidate.

Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, also spoke from her home in Chappaquiddick, New York.

She said: “I wish Donald Trump had been a better President. But, sadly, he is who he is.”

“For four years, people have said to me, ‘I didn’t realise how dangerous he was.’ ‘I wish I could go back and do it over.’ Or worst, ‘I should have voted.’

“Well, this can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election.”

“Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line because they are.”

Watch Obama’s video below

Video Credit: Aljazeera

