Video of Kashamu reportedly asking Kessington ‘Baba Ijebu’ for forgiveness on his sickbed surfaces

Video of Kashamu reportedly asking Kessington ‘Baba Ijebu’ for forgiveness on his sickbed on Wednesday, surfaces on social media.

Kayode Ogundamisi who shared the video on his Twitter handle @ogundamisi, stated that “Late Buruji Kashamu had called Adebutu Kensington to seek forgiveness and reconciliation over some business disagreement.”

See Video here: 

