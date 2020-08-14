VIDEO: Osun-Osogbo International festival 2020

The 2020 Osun-Osogbo International festival was low keyed because of the coronavirus pandemic, as the State government through the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Adebisi Obawale, bans social gathering and any procession, allowing only devotees access into the grove.

Yet, adherents from various states of the federation as well as culture enthusiast thronged the groove to witness the religious rites.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

