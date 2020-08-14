Daily News

VIDEO: Osun-Osogbo International festival 2020

By
0
Post Views: Visits 18

VIDEO: Osun-Osogbo International festival 2020


The 2020 Osun-Osogbo International festival was low keyed because of the coronavirus pandemic, as the State government through the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Adebisi Obawale, bans social gathering and any procession, allowing only devotees access into the grove.

Yet, adherents from various states of the federation as well as culture enthusiast thronged the groove to witness the religious rites.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

The post VIDEO: Osun-Osogbo International festival 2020 appeared first on Vanguard News.

VIDEO: Rain showers as maiden voyage, Ataoja devotees pay homage to Osun deity

Previous article

Under-remittances: Reps investigate CAC, NERC, Nat Hosp, others

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News