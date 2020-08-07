VIDEO/PHOTO: Nigerian Medical Association Elections In Enugu Turns Bloody

A violent clash trailed the election of the Nigerian Medical Association (Enugu State Chapter), turning the activity into a bloody exercise.

Some members of the association, who gathered at Michael Okpara Square for the election, suffered serious injuries from the thugs allegedly sponsored by a faction of the body.

According to reports, the thugs who were about 30 in number stormed the venue with dangerous weapons while voting was in progress and turned the arena bloody.

They destroyed chairs, tables and canopies among other objects being used for the election in the process.

In a video which has gone viral, some members of the association were spotted destroying some of the election materials, while others were spotted with bloody faces.

Several persons including the NMA chairman in the state, Dr Ike Okwesili, were thoroughly beaten by the thugs.

The policemen drafted to the venue of the election experienced difficulty preventing the thugs from unleashing horror on participants.

There are whispers that the Okwesili-led executive insisted on having the rules followed during the election but members, who didn’t like that decision, ganged up when the election had gone midway to destroy things.

A Twitter user and medical doctor @Dr_Nwaneki who shared photos from the scene wrote;

“The chairmanship election of the Nigerian Medical Association #NMA Enugu state branch turned violent as doctors were involved in activities unbecoming of the noble profession. This goes to show that the association is no longer about the common interest of the Nigerian doctors.”

Watch the video below

Video credit: The PUNCH

