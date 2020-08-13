…as fallen tanker disrupts vehicular activities

By Bose Adelaja

Property worth millions of Naira was lost Thursday, during a fire outbreak at a warehouse located on Wempco Road, Ogba, Ikeja area of Lagos.

The incident occurred at about 2.30 am when the warehouse stocked with plastic crates, belonging to Guinness Nig Ltd was engulfed in fire.

The remote cause of the fire could not be ascertained at press time but relevant agencies were on the ground for a rescue operation.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu has since confirmed the incident.

In a related development, vehicular activities were disrupted for hours within Atapo New Road in Ajeromi Ifelodun area of Lagos Thursday, following the resultant effect of an unidentified fallen tanker in the axis.

However, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said distress calls were received at 12.05 am to that effect but the Agency deployed a multi-stakeholder team comprising Agency responders, firefighters, traffic officers and other relevant stakeholders to the scene.

There was no loss of life or injury sustained during the incident.

As at the time of filing this report, the recovery operation has been concluded just as he said heavy-duty equipment (Super metro) was used for the recovery operation, while the area has been blanketed to prevent any secondary incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Video/photos: Fire guts Guinness warehouse in Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...