VIDEO: Police rescue another man, 55, locked up for 30 years in Kano

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Police Command has on Thursday rescued another 55-year-old man, (identity undisclosed) locked up for 30 years in Rogo town of the State.

The spokesperson of Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed this to Vanguard on Thursday.

DSP Haruna said information about the development were sketchy and that the command was still waiting for a report from the Divisional Police Officer, DPO of the area.

Information gathered by our correspondent revealed that the 55-year-old man was locked up by his family for 30 years over alleged mentally ill.

A picture of the man going viral on social media shows that one of his feet was bound to a heavy log in a room.

The man was said to have been rescued with the help of Human Rights Network who alerted the security operatives about his plight.

With this brings the number of the rescue of the confined persons to three in less than one week in the state.

Recall that penultimate Thursday, one Ahmed Aminu, 30-years-old, confined by his father, Aminu Farawa in a garage for seven years in Mariri area and later on Sunday, one Ibrahim Lawan 40-year-old, Ibrahim Lawan held in captivity for 15 years in Sheka Quarters, Kumbotso Local Government Area were all rescued in the state.

