VIDEO: Policeman demands bribe from traffic offender, rejects N100

Police demands bribe from traffic offender rejects N100, resulting in the use of derogatory words on the okada rider. After much argument, the traffic offender decided not to give the bribe, saying the policeman is free to do what he wishes.

