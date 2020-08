A retired soldier on Wednesday (8/12/2020) was seen in this video beating up a policewoman on traffic duty at Ilemba Hausa, Lagos.

In spite of words of caution such as “soldier nah woman ooo” from the observing crowd, the retired soldier could be observed was out of control.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

