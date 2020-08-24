VIDEO: Sanusi speaks on NBA’s disinvitation of El-Rufai

A former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has faulted the decision of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to withdraw its invitation to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El’rufai, to attend its Annual General Conference. He described the decision as sad for freedom of speech in Nigeria.
Mr Sanusi spoke on Sunday during a visit to Kaduna, his first to the North-western part of the country since his dethronement earlier this year.
He cautioned the NBA against allowing the controversy surrounding the issue to take a religious or ethnic dimension.
