VIDEO: Two die as petrol laden tanker, truck explode after collision

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Two persons reportedly died after a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit popularly known as petrol collided with a truckload of fish.

The incident which occurred around 11 am on Friday at Gbongan in Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State was eventually put out by men of Federal fire service in the state.

It was gathered that the incident led to gridlock as motorists resorted to sharing a lane while the fire rages for over an hour.

According to an eye witness account, the driver of the truck and the motor boy died in the fire while the truck driver was said to have escaped death.

The Spokesperson of the Federal fire service in the state, Adijat Basiri while confirming the incident said two occupants of the fish truck died in the fire.

She said the two truck collided while on motion, a situation that led to the explosion of the petrol tanker and the two truck burnt completely.

She said, “At about 11 a.m we received a distress call of a collision between a tanker of PMS and a truck of fish at Gbongan/Ife road resulting in a fire outbreak. Our men immediately turned out to put the situation under control. There were two casualties involved basically from the fish truck, while the details of the vehicle are unavailable for now. We had to ask for assistance to put out the fire”.

