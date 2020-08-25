VIDEO: Watch moment Fani-Kayode blasts Journalist, describes him as ‘VERY STUPID’

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode at a press conference in Calabar, Cross River state blasted a journalist, Eyo Charles, describing him as ‘very stupid’.

Eyo, a reporter with Daily Trust, had asked the ex-minister if his recent trips were being sponsored and Fani-Kayode flew into a rage shortly after.

SEE VIDEO HERE:

Fani-Kayode, who described the reporter as “very stupid”, said he is not a poor man who would beg for funds.

“What type of insulting question is that? Which bankroll? To do what? Who can give me money for anything? Who do you think you are talking to? Go and report yourself to your publisher? Please don’t insult me here. I don’t want to take any questions from this man.

“I have been in politics since 1990… I have been locked up many times by this government. Suffered. I have been persecuted unlike most of the politicians you follow for the brown envelope. Don’t ever judge me by that standard. I spend I don’t take and I am not a poor man — I have never been and I will never be.

“Bankroll how? Don’t ever suggest that to me. I am sorry that was deeply insulting. I don’t often get annoyed in a press conference. I have been doing this type of thing for so many years. Don’t you ever make that kind of suggestion to me? Bankroll who? A former minister, a lawyer? Don’t ever try that with me again o, please. You see me well, don’t ever. Try it with others, but with me, don’t! I will hit you hard and if anybody sent you to ask that question and gave you a brown envelope, go and tell them that you got more than they bargained for to do it.

“Very rude. It is not the standard of Daily Trust at all and I will report you to your publisher. Thank you. Somebody that has been on the road for how long, you are coming to talk about that. Very stupid.”

