Daily News

VIDEO: Wisconsin Police shoot unarmed Black man in front of his Children (Graphic)

By
0
Post Views: Visits 17

A Black man identified as Jacob Blake is fighting for his life after he was shot by a police officer in Wisconsin, in the United States.

Also read: Gunmen kill policeman during attack in Ibada

A graphic video purported to be of the shooting and posted on Facebook shows at least two police officers following the man with guns drawn as he walks from the passenger side of a grey vehicle to the driver’s side.

When the man opened the door of the vehicle and tries to get in, one of the officers is seen grabbing him by the T-shirt. The officer points his gun at the man as he holds on to the man’s T-shirt. At least seven gunshots are heard, and the man appears to go limp in the vehicle, the car horn blaring.

Vanguard News

Akwa Ibom residents lament insufficiency of COVID-19 palliative

Previous article

FG releases N14. 92 billion for accrued right Contributory Pension Scheme

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News