VIDEO: Wisconsin Police shoot unarmed Black man in front of his Children (Graphic)

A Black man identified as Jacob Blake is fighting for his life after he was shot by a police officer in Wisconsin, in the United States.

A graphic video purported to be of the shooting and posted on Facebook shows at least two police officers following the man with guns drawn as he walks from the passenger side of a grey vehicle to the driver’s side.

When the man opened the door of the vehicle and tries to get in, one of the officers is seen grabbing him by the T-shirt. The officer points his gun at the man as he holds on to the man’s T-shirt. At least seven gunshots are heard, and the man appears to go limp in the vehicle, the car horn blaring.

