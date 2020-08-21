Daily News

Vigilante member shot dead in Delta

By Elo Edremoda, Warri

A yet-to-be identified member of the Enerhen Vigilante group was reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen, Tuesday.

The Nation learnt that the incident occurred along Justice Dugbo Lane, Enerhen in Uvwie council area of Delta State.

The assailants were said to have left with his rifle after shooting him dead.

According to sources, the victim was ambushed by the hoodlums.

They reportedly shot sporadically into the air, as they robbed other residents in the area.

When contacted, spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident, Friday.

Onovwakpoyeya, in a text message, said “he was shot dead.”

