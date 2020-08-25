Virgin Atlantic Airways unveils COVID-19 insurance for passengers

By Kelvin Osa-Okunbor

British carrier, Virgin Atlantic Airways, has introduced free insurance cover for travel bookings between August and March 2021.

The carrier said passengers on the Lagos/London and other routes will benefit from the package when flights resume.

The move, it said, was part of efforts to support passengers and restore their peace of mind for travel following the effects of COVID-19 effects on global air travel.

The insurance policy with Allianz Assistance, the airline said offers comprehensive cover in the event that a Virgin Atlantic passenger or travel companion becomes ill with COVID-19 while on a trip.

The policy, it said, will cover emergency medical costs, associated expenses such as transport and accommodation as well as repatriation up to 500,000 pounds sterling and other considerations if a passenger is denied boarding or held in quarantine.

The policy, which applies automatically to all flights booked with Virgin Atlantic, is designed to complement existing travel insurance and provide additional peace of mind for upcoming trips, whether customers are already booked or plotting a getaway.

Its Chief Commercial Manager, Juha Jarvinen, said: “In the event that they or anyone else on their booking becomes ill with COVID-19 while travelling, Virgin Atlantic COVID-19 Cover ensures related costs are covered, no matter how long the trip is or even if they’re visiting another destination on the same overseas trip. The insurance policy is fulfilled by Allianz Assistance and covers emergency medical and associated expenses while abroad totaling £500,000 (500,000 pound sterling) per customer – the highest value of policy offered by any airline to date, with no excess payment required.”