WAEC Identifies Those Who Leaked Question Papers

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has said that they have identified those who leaked some of its examination questions.

According to WAEC, some of its supervisors leaked exam questions before the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) 2020 examinations began.

This was revealed by Patrik Areghan, the Head of WAEC’s National Office, on Wednesday, August 19.

During a monitoring exercise to some schools in Yaba, Lagos State, Areghan confirmed that the culpable supervisors have since been arrested and warned students not to indulge in malpractice.

“Students should not go about looking for anything they call expo. It is shameful, supervisors collecting question papers from WAEC and going somewhere to open the questions.

“Yesterday we caught one in Nasarawa. They don’t know that we have a way of detecting them. In Bauchi, we caught another. We detected it from here. In Port Harcourt, a candidate did the same thing and was arrested,” Areghan said.

It will be recalled that on Monday, August 17th, the WASSCE 2020 examinations commenced with Mathematics. However, the were concerns that the question papers reportedly leaked and went viral on some social media platforms.

However, the management, in a statement, said that the news of paper leaks was false.

Like this: Like Loading...