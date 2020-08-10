WAEC: Osun pleads with ex-N-Power volunteers to resume

Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has begged all former N-Power teachers who were directly teaching exiting classes in Osun Public High Schools to resume in helping pupils to prepare for Senior School Certificate Examination.

A public service announcement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Intervention Programmes, Lukman Bello, noted that no sacrifice is too much for the future of pupils in state schools.

The statement read, “Sequel to an appeal to all N-Power teachers who were directly teaching SS3 classes in Osun Public High Schools by the Commissioner for Education, Hon. Folorunsho Bamisayemi to go back for the revision classes currently going on to prepare our students for the examination commencing on the 17th of August, 2020, I want to passionately appeal to the affected Ex N-Power Volunteers in both Batch A and Bath B to please honour Osun Government. No sacrifice is too much for the future of our students.”

It would be recalled that exit classes resumed to school last week Thursday and they recorded impressive numbers of pupils.

