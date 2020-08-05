The West African Examination Council has released the final international timetable for the conduct of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) for school candidates.

WAEC Nigeria Head of Public Affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu, in a statement on Tuesday, said several versions of the examination timetable had been in circulation, enjoining the general public to disregard any timetable that does not emanate from the Council.

The examination scheduled to begin on August 17, 2020 will end on September 12, 2020, according to the statement.

While the council wished all candidates success in the examination, it appealed to them to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the examinations by shunning all acts of malpractices and obeying all COVID-19 protocols put in place at the examination centres.

The post WAEC releases 2020 WASSCE timetable appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...