WAEC releases timetable for 2020 WASSCE

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the final international timetable for the conduct of year 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

A statement issued on Tuesday and signed by WAEC Nigeria Head of Public Affairs, Demianus G. Ojijeogu, made known that several versions of the examination timetable have been in circulation, enjoining the general public to disregard any timetable that does not emanate from the Council.

The examination scheduled to begin on August 17, 2020 will end on September 12, 2020 according to the statement.

While the council wished all candidates success in the examination, it appealed to them to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the examination by shunning all acts of malpractices and obeying all COVID-19 protocols that have been put in place at the examination centres.

However, the Federal Government of Nigeria had maintained that WASSCE subjects peculiar to Nigeria candidates will be taken from September 5 through September 14, 2020.

The Minister of State Education, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said this on 27 July in Abuja, while answering questions at the 53rd joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

According to him, the exams for subjects common to all English speaking West Africa countries, (Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Liberia) will, however, proceed as previously published on August 17.

He said: “This varies the timetable we agitated earlier by as much as two weeks.

“What the agreement entails is WAEC West Africa and all the country that are in it have agreed that the exams should proceed, but the exams peculiar to Nigeria will be taken from September 5 through to September 14.”

He added that Nigeria will work out an arrangement to domesticate its own timetable for the exams.

The minister said: “The exams that are common to all the countries of West Africa will proceed as previously published on August 17.

“This today was accepted by every state in Nigeria and endorsed by the Presidential Task Force today at our meeting.”

The Nigerian government had ordered the reopening of school on August 4 after over four months of closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This, it said, was for final class students to prepare of the WASSCE.

Like this: Like Loading...