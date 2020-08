Nigerian American rapper Wale has pledged to host Nollywood film stars Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme, better known as Aki and Pawpaw respectively, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Wale tweeted on Tuesday that he “Can’t wait to bring Aki and PawPaw to ellen show”. Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme rose to stardom and their brand […]

