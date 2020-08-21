WAR IN LISBON

No quarter would be asked and none would be given as Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich bids for the 2020 UEFA Champions League trophy, writes OLUWAMAYOMIKUN OREKOYA.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, two of the Champions League final eight’s strong favourites, would be up in arms for the 2020 title in the tournament’s finale to be held tomorrow at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon otherwise known as the Estádio da Luz (Stadium of Light) PSG will be competing in the Champions League final for the first time after cruising past German ‘s RB Leipzig in the first semi-final, while Bayern are aiming to be crowned European champions for the sixth time reached the final at the expense of French Olympique Lyon.

This is widely regarded as an epic final but can PSG be champions of champions?

While Bayern Munich can become the first team to win the tournament unbeaten ,PSG who have spent more than 1.2 billion euros in recent years to finally reach the Champions League final would fancy their own chances.

Incidentally, PSG with the explosive attacking duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe with current starting line-up’s cost over 700m euros in transfer fees will face a team that has scored a remarkable 42 goals in 10 Champions League games this season.

It has already been a fantastic season for Bayern, who won the Bundesliga for the eighth year in succession before lifting the German Cup, but they will be eager to complete the treble with their first Champions League success since 2013.

Road to lisbon

The Bavarians followed up their 8-2 thrashing of Barcelona in the quarter-finals with a solid 3-0 victory over Lyon at the last-four stage, stretching their winning run in all competitions to a remarkable 20 consecutive matches.

Hansi Flick’s men are actually unbeaten in their last 29 competitive games, having last tasted defeat against Borussia Monchengladbach on 7 December, and they boast a 100 per cent winning record in the Champions League this season.

Bayern’s attacking prowess has been clear to see this season. They have plundered 158 goals in all competitions, failing to score in only two of 51 matches, and they have scored 42 goals in their 10 European games.

Neymar has managed 19 goals and Mbappe has 23 goals this season, while Robert Lewandowski has scored more than the two put together (49).

The Poland international has mustered 15 goals in the Champions League and if he scores another three, he will break the record Cristiano Ronaldo set in 2013/14.

The two teams have always played each other in the group stage and never in the knockouts.

Of the previous five meetings between these two teams, Bayern have come out on top three times and all those victories have come by a two-goal margin.

Back in October 2000, the Bavarians recorded a 2-0 win before they then racked up two successive 3-1 triumphs in 2017 and 2018, albeit the last meeting was in the International Champions Cup.

On a tactical level, the final pits two German coaches against each other for only the second time in the tournament’s history.

PSG’s Thomas Tuchel, the former Borussia Dortmund coach, has managed to give the French champion’s expensively assembled squad the balance and steel they have lacked in recent years.

Hansi Flick only took over as Bayern coach in November but has had an astonishing impact. Since mid-December, Bayern have enjoyed 28 wins and a solitary draw, scoring 97 goals and conceding just 22.

Meanwhile, Germany legend Lothar Matthaeus has warned Bayern Munich to defend deeper in Sunday’s Champions League final against Paris Saint Germain or risk blowing the treble.

Bayern had endured a nervous start to Wednesday’s 3-0 semi-final win over Lyon, who squandered golden chances when quick passes into space initially forced Bayern onto the back foot.

Memphis Depay fired wide and Toko Ekambi hit the post for Lyon in the opening 15 minutes before Serge Gnabry calmed Munich nerves with two first-half goals.

“Bayern had a harder time against Lyon than against Barcelona,” former Bayern midfielder and West Germany captain Lothar Matthaeus said on Wednesday.

“If they play like that on Sunday, they won’t win the Champions League or live up to the role as favourites.

“Paris have more quality than Barcelona and Lyon, they also have enough players who can put the ball into the key spaces.”

“Paris are a great team,” said Bayern coach Hansi Flick, “We will analyse some things, we know they have quick players. We will look to organise our defence, but we know our biggest strength is putting our opponents under pressure.”

Former Bayern and France defender Bixente Lizarazu spelt out how to counter PSG’s attack.

“When Mbappe is there, the opposing defence moves back twenty metres. That changes everything,” said Lizarazu, 50, who won six Bundesliga titles in Munich.

“You have to know how to defend deep and not everyone knows how to do that.”

Centre-back David Alaba said Bayern’s pressing game – forcing opponents into mistakes in their own half – carries a certain risk, but they can adapt against PSG.

“Of course, we play a game which always carries a high risk because we stand so high (up the pitch),” said the Austria defender.

“You can’t defend every ball, we will look at the (Lyon) game and make our analysis.”

Of course, no quarter would be asked and none would be given but should both sides end level in 90 minutes, the match according to UEFA will go to extra time: two periods of 15 minutes.

If it is still level after 120 minutes, the final will be decided on penalties, with teams taking five alternately before sudden death.

Yet the question remains: can this UCL final between PSG and Bayern live up to that famous 2004/2005 when Milan and Liverpool finished 3-3 over 120 minutes before Reds ran away winners in that incredible final?

Now, all eyes on Lisbon’s Stadium of Light in what should be a fitting end to the European football season amid Coronavirus pandemic.