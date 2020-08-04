View this post on Instagram

WARNING: GRAPHICAL CONTENT Hundreds of people have been wounded in a huge blast that ripped through Lebanon’s capital, Beirut. The massive explosion at Beirut’s port released a shockwave which caused widespread damage to buildings, shattering windows in different parts of the city. #PRAY FOR BEIRUT . . #lebanon #beirut #beirutexplosion #explosion #death #lebanese #newsupdate #Arrayhannews