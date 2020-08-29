Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live on your phone

With the recent launch of Showmax Pro, sports fans in Nigeria are spoilt for choice with live sport events beamed straight to the device of your choice, including your mobile phone. This includes this weekend’s showdown, as Liverpool and Arsenal go head-to-head in the FA Community Shield. That’s not all that’s streamed live online – catch the US Open, the Tour de France and plenty more at www.showmax.com or via the Showmax app.

sports on offer may differ between countries

What is Showmax Pro?

Showmax Pro bundles all the good stuff you’ve come to expect on Showmax with music channels, news, and live sport streaming from SuperSport. In Nigeria, this includes all the English Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and PSL games, as well as a wide range of live sports events including athletics, motorsports, tennis, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons.

How much does Showmax Pro cost?

Get a Showmax Pro subscription from 3200 Naira per month for the mobile-only version (stream sport, music and news on one mobile device at a time), to 6300 Naira per month for the full version (connect up to 5 devices, with two streams at once).

How to get Showmax Pro

Existing Showmax subscribers:

Sign in at www.showmax.com or open your Showmax app. From the main profile, go to My Account > Manage Subscription. Select Showmax Pro (either mobile or standard). Start watching live sport .

New Showmax subscribers:

Sign up at www.showmax.com Choose Showmax Pro to access live sports, live news and music channels. Start watching.

If you already have the Showmax app, remember to update it to the latest version before a big sporting weekend. That way, when game-time arrives, all you have to do is press “Play”.

Worried about data?

To save data, go into Settings > Preferences in the app and choose the lowest Bandwidth Capping option so you use less data when you stream. The minimum setting uses just 100MB per hour.