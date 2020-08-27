Watch: Niniola Dedicates “Addicted” Music Video To Late Dad

Afro-house singer Niniola has released the music video to her hit song “Addicted”.

The music video which was shot by Adasa Cookey in Lagos, Nigeria is dedicated to Niniola’s late Dad Rtd Simeon Olaosebikan Apata.

Watch “Addicted” below:



Addicted which was released last month, is a single off her forthcoming sophomore album “Colours and Sounds”.

Niniola who describes her style of music as Afro-house, a blend of Afrobeat and house music, received a Grammy nomination certificate for her work as a composer on The Lion King: The Gift in April 2020.