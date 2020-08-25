Watch: Rema Releases Visual For ‘Ginger Me’

Rema has released the visual for his song, Ginger Me. Earlier in July, Rema dropped his new single “Ginger Me” on Mavin Records/Jonzing World.

Rema has established a big name within a short period in the music industry. He has earned himself a huge fan base. His 2019 Hit track ‘Dumebi’ is still making rounds worldwide, recently he got nominated by BET for an Award.

He got nominated for the Viewer’s Choice for Best New International Act. BET is an American Black Entertainment Television that awards Black Excellent at the international level.

Ginger me is a love song where Rema expresses his love for his lover. Watch the video below.