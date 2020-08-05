Rihanna may be de starving of new music but she is giving us something as a replacement, her three-step ‘nighttime skincare routine!’ As expected, the “We Found Love” hitmaker uses products exclusively from her new Fenty Skin brand. The singer turned beauty entrepreneur revealed that her nighttime skincare routine is “vegan, gluten-free and very Earth-conscious.” Rihanna who is […]

The post Watch: Rihanna Shows Off Her 3-Step Nightly Skincare Routine appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...