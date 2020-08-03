Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has slammed a Metro TV presenter for negative comments about his feature with international music star Beyoncé. Shatta Wale who was one of the African artistes that Beyonce featured on her “Lion King” The Gift” album recently featured on the music video for the song, Already. A video that surfaced online sees the […]

The post Watch: Shatta Wale Slams TV Presenter For Saying Beyonce Didn’t Choose Well appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...