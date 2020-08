Regimbartia attenuata was just another species of water beetle until this week when scientists discovered that they can live through being eaten by a frog and survive the journey through its gut and simply exiting through the butt hole. The surprising result of the study came out on Monday and has left many astonished as not many […]

The post Watch: This Beetle Can Survive Being Eaten By Frogs appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...