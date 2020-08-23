Waterways: NIWA inaugurates 36-seater boat in Yelwa-Yauri

By James Azania, Lokoja

In its determination to ensuring safer water transportation, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has inaugurated a 36-seater ferry boat at Yelwa-Yauri in Kebbi State.

NIWA’s Managing Director, Dr George Moghalu, at the inauguration over the weekend, commended Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah for the opportunity given the authority through him, to procure the 36-seater ferry boat as part of his constituency project.

He commended him for his commitment and desire to create enabling environment for water transportation to grow.

In a statement endorsed by Jibril Darda`u, the Ag. General Manager (Corporate Affairs), he lauded the support of the Yauri Emirate Council in fulfilling its statutory responsibilities.

“The importance of water transportation cannot be over emphasised both for facilitating the transportation of cargo and personnel in strengthening our economy and at the same time exploring tourism potentials of water transportation.

“I am also appealing to the government of Kebbi State to encourage NIWA by assisting it to ensure companies, organisations and the public that are using NIWA`s right of ways, which is 100 metres perpendicular from the point of river, pay their legitimate fees,” he stated.

Senator Na`Allah promised to bring more development to his people, stating that “the ferry being commissioned is just the beginning, as two more ferries are on their way – one from Lagos and the other from China.”

In addition to the jetties earlier built, he revealed that he is planning, in conjunction with NIWA, to build a ferry terminal.

The Emir of Yelwa-Yauri, Dr Muhammed Zayyanu Abdullahi, urged that the facility be to the greater benefit of the people of the emirate, as he joined in the boat ride in compliance with the Covid-19 safety protocols.