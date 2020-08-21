BBNaija : Kiddwaya wanted Me – Wathoni reveals

Big Brother Naija housemate, Florence Wathoni Anyansi has revealed that she rejected being into a relationship with a fellow housemate and billionaire son, Kiddwaya.

Wathoni made the disclosure to Praise, Prince and Lucy, during their conversation about the housemate(s) they are falling for in Big Brother’s house.

According to Wathoni, Kiddwaya wanted to be in a relationship with her, but she wasn’t ready to get entangled with anyone in the house.

The mother-of-one mentioned that Kiddwaya gave her “greenlight” during their little conversations, but she did not push further because she wasn’t ready for a relationship.

Recall that Erica and Wathoni had a face-off over Kiddwaya somtimes in the house.

The drama started when Erica mentioned she doesn’t like to chase guys.

But, Wathoni indirectly disagreed, saying Kiddwaya who is Erica’s love interest did not chase any girl in the house.

This got her angry and led to the confrontation with Wathoni. Erica during the argument made reference to Watoni’s son and asked her to act her age.

BBNaija Wathoni grew up in Lagos State. She attended the University of Lagos from 2011 to 2015 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology.

Before starting her fashion business, she worked for many companies in several areas of business, most of them connected to content creation and sales.

She stayed out of work for a while to give birth to her beautiful son in 2014. In 2016, after the birth of her son, she started a role as an event manager for Melting Moments, a dessert and cakes store in Lagos. she did not last in the job.

A few months after that, Wathoni joined the sales department of Hemingway’s Safaris Africa Ltd, a travel agency in Lagos. She also worked as a social media manager for Adensecret, an African online fashion store, for close to two years (2016 – 2018).

