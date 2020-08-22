Daily News

Wathoni professes love to Praise as Bright O remains smitten

Adeniyi Adewoyin

Wathoni and Praise have confessed feelings for each other to other Housemates.

Praise, during a discussion with the Head of House, Kiddwaya, said he likes Wathoni but needs advice on how to go about it.

Kidd however advised him to be himself around Wathoni and be nice to her.

He said: “Be a gentleman with her, make her happy. Show her your moves, treat her nice from tomorrow. Your fiancée gave you permission to do what you have to do in the House.”

In the same vein, during a truth or dare, Wathoni disclosed she liked Praise from day one but she’s only bothered he has a relationship outside the house.

“The first day I saw you, I thought you were cute with your earrings and love the way you dance. I like you,” Wathoni told Praise.

“Loved your humor and I may just have feelings for you but you’re in a mix outside the house,” she said.

