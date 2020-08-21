Way out of Apapa gridlock

It has become a hydra-headed problem that seems to have defied all solutions. But deploying the Out-of-Apapa dump yard option, experts say, remains a good strategy to easing the gridlock that has almost brought the nation’s blue economy to its knees, MUYIWA LUCAS writes.

The challenges of addressing an institutional decay are sometimes more than the problems they seek to solve.

The debilitating state of Apapa roads and its environs is one example. Apapa Port being the country’s most valuable, its import and export gateway as well as its high-yielding dependent revenue hub, has for many years faced lingering infrastructural deficiency, stifling port activities, reduced government’s revenue projections, increased cost of doing business, encouraged illegalities, including extortions, and brought untold hardship to the people.

Experts agree that the Apapa gridlock has become a sore point in the maritime business along the Lagos and Tin Can Island ports corridors. The Federal Government, obviously responding to the outcries, has since waded in to address the situation.

One of the strategies was the award of the road reconstruction to Dangote Group under the tax financing scheme. Though there has been a gradual improvement in the gridlock, due to the efforts of the the Presidential Task Team on Decongestion of Apapa, stakeholders insist that a lot more is required to alter the fate of the once thriving but now failing community.

A barge operator and Chief Executive Officer of NEPAS Logistics and NEPAS Oil and Gas Limited, Jide Afolabi, explained that Apapa Local Government Area had no power to venture into the Exclusive and Concurrent lists as it is limited by the Constitution, but it could effect local solutions to ease hardship and enable government’s development plan be executed.

According to him, the burden of Apapa and its environs requires an undying will, vast knowledge, capacity in finance and manpower to bring it to an end. The absence of these, he explained, makes the people feel the brunt of Apapa’s failing infrastructure.

“It is imperative to note that the problem in Apapa does not end with the overbearing congestion, and the slow process in clearing, but also in decaying infrastructure that include even the most necessary, the roads. Given my vast knowledge in the area of maritime logistics, and in the oil and gas through my twin company, NEPAS Logistics and NEPAS Oil and Gas Limited, the quest for the decongestion of Apapa comes to me naturally. I have sought ways to see to, even softer ways of ameliorating the suffering caused by the gridlock,” Afolabi said.

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, might have also agreed that Apapa is a burden to its residents. In an interview (not with The Nation), Bello revealed that 90 per cent of cargo coming through the ports were concentrated on Apapa and Tin Can ports.

Afolabi further argued that while he had suggested several options on how best to help the residents overcome the hardship posed by the gridlock, each stands out for its peculiarity. Some of these, he noted, include the use of barges in freighting or removing imported items from the port; setting up an extended yard terminal outside the port – like the bonded terminal model.

“By unbundling the engagements in and around the ports area and concentrating them in more out-of-Apapa dump yards owned and run by the organised private sector, local governments, and states, would help lift the burdensome shield,” Afolabi intoned.

Indeed, the adoption of the use of barges for evacuation of cargoes, it is believed, has had a positive impact in decongesting the Apapa gridlock and congestion. For instance, an estimated over 40 per cent of consignments coming through the Tin-Can Island port are being moved by barges. This figure is believed to be buoyed by the fact that most of the private terminal operators are more willing to exploit the water transport option in the movement of containers, thereby embracing the barge operations mode. A barge could ferry about 12 units of 40-foot containers, thus taking 12 trucks off the roads.

The barge service is the latest in an effort by the port authority to find solutions to the debilitating congestion in the Apapa that has led to plans for mega-ports outside the city.

Commenting on the barge evacuation option earlier, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, said: “The alarming state of most roads leading to port locations, especially in the Apapa area of Lagos would have been avoided if we had devised ways to move goods and produce from and into the hinterland without the pressure that articulated vehicles bring on the roads.”

Yet, stakeholders are worried that despite the construction of some stretch roads in and around the ports area by Dangote Group and the Federal Government, bad roads still litter Apapa and remain unattended to. The bad roads, the congestion and the debilitating obstruction by trucks at Apapa have become a nuisance.

Stakeholders are, however, optimistic that implementing the suggestions would go a long way in restoring sanity to the axis.