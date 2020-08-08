We deliver projects in Edo, don’t stuff dollars in Babariga, Obaseki mocks Ganduje

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has said that Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje is in no position to assess his performance or any other governor in the country because of the baggage of the viral video of him stuffing dollars collected from contractors circulated on the internet recently.

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said Governor Obaseki delivers sustainable projects to better the lives of Edo people and does not go about stuffing dollars in babariga, like Ganduje.

In a statement, Osagie said Ganduje, who serves as Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Edo gubernatorial election is unfit to judge the performance of any governor.

Ganduje on Friday said Obaseki has performed woefully and does not deserve a second term in office.

According to Osagie, “The comment by Governor Ganduje on the performance of Governor Obaseki in office is at best laughable. It is also disgraceful because the APC has apparently misconstrued the meaning of performance because it is verifiable that Governor Obaseki’s unprecedented performance across different sectors of the state is what has endeared him to Edo people. No amount of lame talk from the APC and their campaign handlers can erase these projects which litter the nooks and crannies of Edo State.

“Ganduje is in no position to assess Governor Obaseki or any other governor for that matter because he has a baggage hanging on his neck, which he needs to clear. It is important to put some of the government’s projects in perspective so that the public can judge.

“The Obaseki-led government through different Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) have completed or is at the verge of completing the following projects: the 6000bpd Edo Modular Refinery in Ologbo, Benin City; 55MW Ossiomo Independent Power Plant, in Ologbo, Benin City; the 1451-unit Emotan Garden Estate; strengthened broadband infrastructure with 400km fibre optic cables laid by Main One, among others”

Osagie noted that workers and pensioners in the state are happy with Governor Obaseki because he has kept faith with paying their salaries and pensions, while investors keep trooping in because of the transparent and efficient land management, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...