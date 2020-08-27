We didn’t sell land to Emejulu, says Rep Nnaji

Lawmaker representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo in the House of Representatives Cornelius Nnaji has denied selling land belonging to Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to J.J Emejulu.

The land is at Umuenwene Iji Nike Community in Enugu East Local Government, and located at Airport Road Extension Layout.

Nnaji was reacting to allegations by Emejulu he and the government had interest in the land.

He insisted ‘no land was sold to Emejulu by the community’.

Nnaji said the land was originally sold to the late Chief Elias Chime, the late Chief Edward Nnaji (his father), Chief C. C Onoh, and Justice Philip Nnaemeka Agu in 1976, by community representatives, ‘by virtue of a Deed of Lease dated July 27, 1976, and registered as No. 95, Page 95 in Volume 914 at the Lands Registry, Enugu’.

The lawmaker said Emejulu was misleading the public over ownership of the land.

He said Emejulu destroyed the perimeter fence of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, and property of those living in the layout.

Nnaji asked Emejulu to produce evidence of payment of N30 million to the host community and other title documents.

The lawmaker said he had ‘a document where Emejulu admitted to not paying a dime in respect of the land’.

“Why is Emejulu deceiving the public when there are agreements signed between him and his cohorts, dated March 2, 2008, and January 22, 2014, to the effect that he did not buy the land from Umuenwene Iji Nike Community?” he saids.

Nnaji described allegations that he requested half of the land as ‘baseless, mischievous and unfounded’, and challenged Emejulu to prove the allegation without delay.