We Do Not Have Links With Any Local Or International Terrorists Group – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has said it has no link with any terrorist group in or outside Nigeria.

This was made known by the director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

Prof. Akintola assured that the group was disciplined and would never be affiliated with any terrorist group.

The Statement read:

“Our attention has been drawn to a rumour that MURIC received 200,000 dollars from Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP).

“It is a wicked concoction from the pit of Jahannam. We declare clearly, categorically that we have never had any contact with ISWAP or any other terrorist group.

“We remain committed to the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria.”

Prof Akintola added that the allegations levelled against them was baseless, noting that the group has always condemned every act of terror whether it happened within or outside Nigeria.

“The motto of MURIC is ‘dialogue, not violence’. So how can we descend so low as to collect money from terrorists? Such lies will not fly.

“The terrorists themselves know that we can never support them. How can they give us money? The allegation is dead on arrival.

“We are a disciplined group. We have never been known to engage in any violent protest or attack since the establishment of MURIC in 1994.

“It is most diabolical to accuse a group that has pursued peaceful advocacy for 26 years of having any connection with terrorists,” the statement read.

MURIC appealed to the Federal Government to investigate the source of the information, adding that the group has never been involved in any international activity.

“We deliberately restricted ourselves to the Nigerian environment in order to avoid complications.

“We have enough on our hands within the country. So how can a former intelligence chief from far away Mali show interest in us?

“We urge our detractors to desist from their evil ways and pursue the path of honour,” he said.

The post We Do Not Have Links With Any Local Or International Terrorists Group – MURIC appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...