We Must Stop Gender-Based Violence – Edward Kallon

The United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon speaks during the UN-Channels TV Town Hall on gender-based violence on August 25, 2020.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator to Nigeria, Edward Kallon, has condemned the rising cases of rape and other forms of violence against women.

Speaking on Tuesday during a UN Spotlight Initiative Town Hall on Violence against Women and Girls, Kallon said Gender-Based Violence was no longer acceptable.

“It is just not acceptable anymore that we have to sit down and see the level of violence that is perpetrated against our womenfolk. This is not acceptable,” he said.

“It is a whole of society call and if we come together, we can stop this.”

The UN Coordinator called for a collective effort to ending the scourge of rape in the country.

While commending the Nigerian Governors’ Forum for declaring the rape menace as an emergency, he praised the Federal Government for the creation of an inter-ministerial Task Force on GBV.

In efforts to ending cases of violence in Nigeria, Kallon asked the judiciary to step up its game to ensure a GBV-free society.

“We want institutions to come on board, institutions that can bring the legal and justice-related aspect that are so critical in ensuring that victims actually realise justice when they are affected by this gruesome act.

“We need institutions onboard from the judiciary right down. We also need to be a little bit liberal on the issue of Gender-Based Violence and other gruesome act that it is not a woman’s issue, it is also an issue for men,” he said.

The Spotlight Initiative, a new, global, multi-year initiative from the European Union and the United Nations, is determined to eliminate all forms of such Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

The Initiative aims to bring focused attention to the issue, moving it into the spotlight and placing it at the centre of efforts to achieve gender equality and women’s empowerment, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.