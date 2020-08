We stand a chance against Atletico, says RB Leipzig coach

Our Reporter

RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann believes the new format of the Champions League will level the playing field in their quarter-final with experienced European competitors Atletico Madrid.

Leipzig, founded in 2009, are in the Champions League’s knock-out stages for the first time in the club’s brief history and face Atletico on Thursday.

In contrast, the La Liga side reached the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals, losing both times to Real Madrid, and won the Europa League in 2012 and 2018 under head coach Diego Simeone.

However, the Champions League’s new format — one-off knock-out games instead of two-leg ties — sees both teams step into the unknown.

“We know that they have a lot of experience over two legs, but anything can happen in just one game,” Nagelsmann said.

“We will all be thrown into cold water, because of this situation, so experience isn’t as big a factor as it might have been.”

Nagelsmann is without his main goal scorer Timo Werner, who scored 34 times last season including four in the Champions League before joining Chelsea in June.

In his absence, Leipzig’s forward line is likely to be led by Denmark’s Yussuf Poulsen and Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick, who is carrying a knock, but Nagelsmann was keeping his cards close to his chest.

“We don’t have Werner and I won’t say who will start,” said Nagelsmann.

