We still need Obasanjo’s inputs In nation’s governance – Tambuwal

Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Saturday declared that despite leaving office 13 years ago, former President Olusegun Obasanjo still remained relevant for consultations on issues of governance and challenges of the country.

Tambuwal who described Obasanjo as a statesman said the country’s leaders would continue to learn from the Ebora Owu, drink from his wealth of experience and fountain of his knowledge to tackle issues of governance and challenges of facing the country today.

The Governor spoke when he visited the ex-head of States at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Mr. Kehinde Akinyemi, the Special Assistant Media to Obasanjo made this known in a statement.

Akinyemi quoted the former Speaker of having an hour closed-door meeting with Obasanjo.

According to Tambuwal: “you know Baba is our leader, statesman. And it is always good for us to come around to see how he is doing, pay homage and consult him on very many issues of governance, that is why we have come this afternoon. And, we brought him the greetings and felicitations of the good people of Sokoto state.

“We shall continue to learn from him, drink from his wealth of experience and fountain of his knowledge and wisdom on issues of governance and challenges of today. We prayed that God Almighty shall continue to give him good health as I have met him today, and may him and all of us survive this Covid-19 pandemic.”

On governance in Sokoto state, the governor spoke on the efforts of his administration to restore permanent stability after the recent outbreak of banditry. “We are re-establishing peace in the northern part of the state, where we have been having challenges of banditry.

“Peace is returning and people are back to their farms and villages. Those of us in the IDPs camps are back in our homes and villages now. We are doing our best as a state government to ensure that we engender security. And we are doing our best to provide development and employment for our people,” Tambuwal disclosed.

The governor who arrived at about 2.30 pm and left at 3.30 pm was accompanied by eight members of his special advisers.