We will continue to invest in education, says PDP

By
Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has pledged to continue to invest in education.

Its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, made the pledge on Tuesday at Oloku, Ward Six, during PDP’s campaign.

He said education would continue to take centre stage in the policy thrust of his administration if re-elected, because of its importance in the society.

Obaseki said in the last three years and nine months, his administration had done much in revamping and redirecting the education sector.

He highlighted his administration’s achievements in other areas to include regular payment of workers’ salaries, payment of pensions, establishment of a modular refinery as well as power generation.

The governor said his administration had plans for the state, as he was committed to moving the state forward.

